Portland woman turns front yard into clown ‘CarnEvil’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local artist, Ren Walker wasn’t clowning around this year when she transformed her front yard into a creepy clown paradise. Her Halloween display of Pennywise, the clown’s “CarnEvil” can be seen in Northeast Portland near 15th Avenue and Jarrett Street.

Check out the video (if you dare).

“I wanted to offer something that would be available throughout the month of October so that if families are deciding not to go trick-or-treating this year because of concerns about COVID, that they could come and be able to visit at any time of day… whether it’s using the zombie ring toss or spinning the wheel of misfortune or even just taking a treat bag,” Walker said. “It’s really encouraging to hear from families that this has really been a great activity to bring the kids to or adults too.”

Walker began decorating in early October and said she continues to make more spooky items to add to her display.

“It’s not a bunch of store-bought displays. it’s things that I’ve created and I think that people are really attracted to that uniqueness and attention to detail with something as big as this,” she said.

‘Pennywise’s CarnEvil’ has put on quite the show, so far, Walker added that she’s handed out more than 300 treat bags (and counting) to kids and adults! If you would like to check out or support her ‘CarnEvil,’ click here.

TRICK OR TREAT: Looking to join in on the fun this Halloween in your local community. Check out the maps below to find where you can spot more local spooky home displays and see how houses in different neighborhoods will be participating.