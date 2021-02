PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You’ll soon have the opportunity to cheer on a local Portland woman as she starts she hops into season two of the CBS competition series, Tough as Nails.

Liz “Knuckles” Nichols joined Jenny and Emily Tuesday ahead of the show’s season premiere tomorrow night. She and several other contestants will be fighting for the $200,000 grand prize.

Check out Liz at 8 p.m. PST Wednesday on KOIN 6.