Portlanders ready to March On Washington again

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Next week marks the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington when Dr. Martin Luther King delivered his “I have a dream” speech.

This year, America is still fighting for equality. Thousands of people from all over the country are expected in Washington DC for the anniversary and for another day of historic demonstrations.

A group from Portland will be among them. Local organizer Joe Bean Keller joined AM Extra to provide a preview of what’s to be expected on August 28.