Portland’s Alicia Jo Straka gives back

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon-native Alicia Jo Straka has been keeping people entertained during the coronavirus pandemic — but also raising funds for those in need.
Straka’s virtual concerts have raised about $1,300 for the CDC and nearly $1,000 for the International Rescue Committee. She even put on a Disney-themed concert that generated nearly a thousand dollars for No Kid Hungry.
To watch her next concert or any pervious performances, head to Straka’s streaming page here.
