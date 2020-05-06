Portland’s Alicia Jo Straka gives back

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon-native Alicia Jo Straka has been keeping people entertained during the coronavirus pandemic — but also raising funds for those in need.

Straka’s virtual concerts have raised about $1,300 for the CDC and nearly $1,000 for the International Rescue Committee. She even put on a Disney-themed concert that generated nearly a thousand dollars for No Kid Hungry.

To watch her next concert or any pervious performances, head to Straka’s streaming page here.