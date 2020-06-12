Portland’s ‘American Ninja Warrior Junior’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland may have an American Ninja Warrior Junior by Friday night.
Reeder Smith is competing in the finals for the 9-10 year old age group in the grand finale that airs at 6 p.m. Friday.
He joined AM Extra to talk about his efforts and what it would mean.
American Ninja Warrior Junior
