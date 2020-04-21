Portland’s Bay Club navigates through pandemic

KOIN News AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The closure of school districts across both Oregon and Washington has forced teachers to get creative in connecting with students.

And with many childcare facilities, the challenge has been no different.

Taylor Gilbert of Bay Club Kids joined AM Extra on Tuesday to talk about how the organization is navigating through the pandemic.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss