Portland’s Bay Club navigates through pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The closure of school districts across both Oregon and Washington has forced teachers to get creative in connecting with students.
And with many childcare facilities, the challenge has been no different.
Taylor Gilbert of Bay Club Kids joined AM Extra on Tuesday to talk about how the organization is navigating through the pandemic.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.