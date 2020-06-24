Portland’s Center of Equity and Inclusion seeks broader conversation on racism

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One organization in Portland is hoping to further educate people about systemic racism and how people can address it in their communities and workplaces.

CEO and co-founder of the Center for Equity and Inclusion Hanif Fazal joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk about how the racial concerns in the U.S. right now are much more systemic and pervasive within our country’s culture than just in law enforcement.