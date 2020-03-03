Portland’s Flying Fish jumps from cart to restaurant

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — March 1 marked the launch of the annual Portland Dining Month.

Each year, Portland’s top restaurants offer three-course meals for discounted prices, making it the best time to experience one of the country’s most admired culinary destinations.

Joining AM Extra to help ring in the month-long event was Lyf Gildersleeve, the owner of the brand new restaurant Flying Fish Co. Lyf and his team just opened its first standalone seafood restaurant after starting out as a neighborhood cart.