Portland’s Goumi to appear on ‘Shark Tank’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In 2012, Lili Yeo gave birth to her daughter prematurely. She struggled to find clothes that fit her preemie baby. So she founded Goumi.

Goumi designs organic and sustainable nursery pieces. Yeo will appear on the national show, ‘Shark Tank’ Friday night.

During this pandemic, people can’t be together for big milestones. Yeo shares a few thoughtful gifts people can share at this time.