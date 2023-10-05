PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s opening night for Portland FashioNXT, the Rose City’s premier fashion event featuring some of the most innovative and sustainable designers in the world.

This year, the three-day event is celebrating its 10th year anniversary.

You’ll be able to check out the latest and greatest from the runway located at the historic US National Bank building.

It all begins at 8 p.m. Thursday and it runs through Saturday.

“What makes FashioNXT different is the spirit that it is made,” said executive producer Tito Chowdhury. “Because the idea from the very get-go was to create a very high-end, well-produced fashion show for independent designers who get priced out in those nice shows from New York. In the era of social media, you need good content and not only for your own fans, but also world public perception. That makes the biggest difference why it has been so popular with designers… from all over the world, they come here.”



For tickets and information to all of FashioNXT’s runway shows, click here. If you can’t make it to the runway this year, you can watch FashioNXT live on our site.

