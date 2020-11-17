Powell’s new fragrance passes smell test!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s Powell’s Books has a new fragrance that smells like old books and lavender.
Owner Emily Powell joined AM Extra as Emily and Ken got a first sniff.
Unfortunately, the pre-orders for the new limited edition Unisex Fragrance are all sold out. They’ll be ready for retail, however, starting November 27.
