Power of positivity: Getting in the right mindset for 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Getting in the right mindset can have a drastic impact on how you feel in your daily life, according to experts.
After the year we’ve had, having a positive attitude might seem like an impossible task going into 2021. However, life and health coach Barbie Haven joined AM Extra to talk about how to remain positive in the New Year, and how it can change your life.
Learn more about Barbie at desiredlives.com.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.