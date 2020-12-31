Power of positivity: Getting in the right mindset for 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Getting in the right mindset can have a drastic impact on how you feel in your daily life, according to experts.

After the year we’ve had, having a positive attitude might seem like an impossible task going into 2021. However, life and health coach Barbie Haven joined AM Extra to talk about how to remain positive in the New Year, and how it can change your life.

Learn more about Barbie at desiredlives.com.

