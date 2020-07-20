PPA president: End to rioting in hands of community leaders

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Last week, the acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf made a special visit to Portland to survey local law enforcement’s handling of the nightly protests in Downtown Portland.

Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner was one of the leaders to meet with Wolf. Turner has been outspoken in recent days with demands for Portland’s elected officials to condemn the violence, looting and destruction happening daily.

“Because of all the rioting, I felt like [the discussion with Wolf] was important to find out what the game plan was for the federal government,” Turner told AM Extra while talking about his discussions with federal officials. “I think it was important to express that they needed to work in conjunction with local law enforcement to be able to not only deter the rioting, but to protect the peaceful demonstrators.”

