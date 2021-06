PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Last week, the Portland Police Bureau announced a major change to the way it handles traffic stops.

For starters, officers will focus more on moving violations that pose serious danger. That move takes them away from pulling people over for things like expired registrations, not wearing seat belts and more.

They say it’s all in an effort to create a more equitable policing system. Lieutenant Greg Pashley joined AM Extra on Monday to discuss the changes.