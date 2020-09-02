PPS joins other districts in readying for extraordinary year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Wednesday, Portland Public Schools began preparing for students returning to class with a soft start.
It’s a two-week period in which teachers will get to know their students and prepare them for distance learning.
Dr. Shawn Bird, Chief of Schools for PPS, joined AM Extra with his perspective on how the school year will shake out.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.