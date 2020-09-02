PPS joins other districts in readying for extraordinary year

KOIN News AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Wednesday, Portland Public Schools began preparing for students returning to class with a soft start.

It’s a two-week period in which teachers will get to know their students and prepare them for distance learning.

Dr. Shawn Bird, Chief of Schools for PPS, joined AM Extra with his perspective on how the school year will shake out.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss