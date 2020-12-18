Preparing for floods and landslides as rainy weather arrives

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Our rainiest time of the year is coming just a few months after historic wildfires spread across the state — and that means increased chances of flooding and landslides near burn scars.
However, there are ways to keep you and your home safe. Althea Rizzo, the geologic hazards coordinator for the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, joined AM Extra on Friday to discuss the best time to prepare and the best way to prevent damage to your home.
