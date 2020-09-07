PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — September marks National Preparedness Month, which is a great time to think over how prepared your family is in case of a natural disaster.

And for those of us living in the Pacific Northwest, that means preparing for the Big One — the Cascadia Subduction Earthquake that is due to happen at anytime.

Marilyn Bishop, founder of Cascadia Quake Kits, joined AM Extra Monday to go over some of the basics of being prepared for a devastating quake.