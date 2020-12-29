Preview: Northwest Queer Chorus winter cabaret

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Northwest Queer Chorus is hoping to add some cheer into your week, with the group’s winter cabaret.

Artistic director Stephanie Lynne Smith joined AM Extra with a preview of all the fun, as well as some insight into how the pandemic has affected the chorus.

The show premieres at 6:30 tonight on the Northwest Queer Chorus YouTube page. Click here for more information, including how to purchase raffle tickets.