Preview: Northwest Queer Chorus winter cabaret

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Northwest Queer Chorus is hoping to add some cheer into your week, with the group’s winter cabaret.
Artistic director Stephanie Lynne Smith joined AM Extra with a preview of all the fun, as well as some insight into how the pandemic has affected the chorus.
The show premieres at 6:30 tonight on the Northwest Queer Chorus YouTube page. Click here for more information, including how to purchase raffle tickets.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.