Previewing 2021 paint color trends

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — AM Extra got a taste of what next year’s paint color trends will be thanks to Miller Paint’s Puji Sherer!
Pujii showcased some popular colors pacing to be big hits in 2021. She also talked about how colors are decided upon and how the world around us influences colors for a calendar year.
If you need inspiration, head to Miller Paint’s homepage.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.