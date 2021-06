To celebrate Pride month, The Star, located in the Pearl District, is offering special cocktails! Cynthia Preciado joined AM Extra Tuesday to show us how to make a few colorful cocktails at home

Location: 1309 NW Hoyt St. Portland | Hours: 11:30a.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.