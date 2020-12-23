Procrastinators, don’t panic. Gifts you can still get before Christmas

AM Extra

by: , , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 2020 has been a chaotic year, and it can be easy to fall behind on holiday shopping. But procrastinators don’t need to panic just yet.

There are all sorts of creative and meaningful gifts you can still buy, without leaving the comfort of your own home.

Lifestyle expert Jen Munoz joined AM Extra with some ideas.

The Gift that Keeps on Giving: Subscription Boxes
MasterClass Subscription
Self Care Box
– Book of the Month

Gifts for People With Sweet Tooths
Baketivity – Baking Fun Delivered
Chocolate Boxes

Family Fun Gifts
“Our Family Recipes” Journal
Original Wearable Blanket
Echo Dot Kids Edition
Spontuneous – The Song Game

Gifts With Heart
Packed with Purpose

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss