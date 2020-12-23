Procrastinators, don’t panic. Gifts you can still get before Christmas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 2020 has been a chaotic year, and it can be easy to fall behind on holiday shopping. But procrastinators don’t need to panic just yet.

There are all sorts of creative and meaningful gifts you can still buy, without leaving the comfort of your own home.

Lifestyle expert Jen Munoz joined AM Extra with some ideas.

The Gift that Keeps on Giving: Subscription Boxes

– MasterClass Subscription

– Self Care Box

– Book of the Month

Gifts for People With Sweet Tooths

– Baketivity – Baking Fun Delivered

– Chocolate Boxes

Family Fun Gifts

– “Our Family Recipes” Journal

– Original Wearable Blanket

– Echo Dot Kids Edition

– Spontuneous – The Song Game

Gifts With Heart

– Packed with Purpose