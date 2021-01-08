Professor of law talks impeachment vs 25th Amendment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the nation is still reeling from the attack on the United States Capitol, some high-level politicians are calling for President Donald Trump’s removal from office.

Some of you have asked us about the differences between the processes of impeachment and invoking the 25th Amendment. They require different groups working together — and have different political consequences.

Lewis & Clark College Professor of Law Tung Yin joined AM Extra on Friday to discuss the possibilities of impeachment and the 25th Amendment.