Project Lemonade’s quest to better state’s foster care system

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — May is Foster Care Awareness Month — and for Oregon, foster care is a top concern as right now the state is responsible for more than 8,000 children.

Project Lemonade–a nonprofit supporting foster youth–has been a fixture in the Portland community for years. Its founder Rhonda Meadows joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk about how the charity works.

To make contribute to Project Lemonade, visit their donation page.

