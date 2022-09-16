PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — September is prostate cancer awareness month. Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers among American men.

It’s estimated that this year more than 268,000 men will find themselves facing a prostate cancer diagnosis.

Despite being responsible for tens of thousands of deaths each year the prognosis can be good if it’s caught early.

AM Extra spoke with Zero’s president & CEO Jamie Bearse along with prostate cancer survivor Tony Minter about their message for other men.

