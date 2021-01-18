‘Protests matter’: Ben Gaskins discusses impacts on incoming presidency

by: , , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Police and Salem Police say they’ll remain on alert this week in case large or violent protests develop. OSP said it is aware of rumors that armed groups are considering taking over the Capitol.

Ben Gaskins, professor at Lewis and Clark University, joined AM Extra to talk about why the demonstrations have been happening and what impact they could have on the incoming presidency

