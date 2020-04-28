PSU Farmers Market open with added precautions

KOIN News AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With warmer weather creeping into the Portland area, farmers market season is about ready to be in full-swing.

And with social distancing restrictions in place, there’s a lot of questions surrounding the best ways to continue to support local farmers and food providers while still keeping the community safe.

PSU Farmers Market Executive Director Trudy Toliver joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk about some of the new precautions you can expect.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss