PSU Farmers Market open with added precautions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With warmer weather creeping into the Portland area, farmers market season is about ready to be in full-swing.

And with social distancing restrictions in place, there’s a lot of questions surrounding the best ways to continue to support local farmers and food providers while still keeping the community safe.

PSU Farmers Market Executive Director Trudy Toliver joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk about some of the new precautions you can expect.