PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland State University is helping students break barriers when it comes to pursuing a doctorate degree.

The McNair Scholars Program at PSU works with selected low-income, first-generation undergraduates who want to work toward a PhD.

AM Extra was joined by 2022 McNair Scholar Caitlin Costello to tell us more about this important program and her experience with it.

