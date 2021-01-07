PSU professor discusses efforts to remove Trump from office

AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington State Senator Patty Murray is now calling for the removal of President Donald Trump from office under the 25th amendment.

Murray claims this is the most immediate way to ensure the president is prevented from causing more harm to the country heading towards inauguration day on January 20. Jack Miller, a political science professor at Portland State University, joined AM Extra on Thursday to break down what exactly this all means.

Miller talked what exactly the 25th amendment entails, how the process of another impeachment would work and more.

