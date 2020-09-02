PSU professor explains Portland’s status as hotbed for political clashing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Right-wing and left-wing extremists have a history of clashing in the Pacific Northwest, especially in Portland. And the past few weekends have only revamped the animosity between both sides.

Alexander Reid, a researcher and professor at Portland State University, has been studying the resurgence of a white nationalist movement and the response from Antifa.

Reid joined AM Extra to talk more about his research and why the region is such a hot bed for extremists.