PSU professor explains Portland’s status as hotbed for political clashing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Right-wing and left-wing extremists have a history of clashing in the Pacific Northwest, especially in Portland. And the past few weekends have only revamped the animosity between both sides.
Alexander Reid, a researcher and professor at Portland State University, has been studying the resurgence of a white nationalist movement and the response from Antifa.
Reid joined AM Extra to talk more about his research and why the region is such a hot bed for extremists.
