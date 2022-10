PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Students at Portland State University can kick off the year with a fun program, going deep into the startup mentality.

The theme of this year’s “Kickstart Weekend” is how to revitalize the central city in a post-covid world.

AM Extra was joined by the director of the center for entrepreneurship at PSU Juan Barraza and recent grad and strategic planning manager at Tillamook Country Creamery Association Rowena Paz Norman.

Watch the full video in the player above.