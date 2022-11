PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland State University says now is the time to act.

PSU is calling members of the BIPOC community for a special summit happening Friday.

The event hopes to build partnerships across BIPOC groups so they can work together for a thriving future.

AM Extra was joined by PSU President Stephen Percy and Dr. Ame Lambert, Vice President of Global Diversity and Inclusion at PSU with a preview of tomorrow’s public discussion.

