Pumpkin spice returns to local brewer’s hard cider

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Cider Company has mixed two Fall favorites into one beverage: hard apple cider and pumpkin spice.
The company brought back the popular cider for 2020 due to high demand.
Portland Cider Company’s Katie Sharp joined AM Extra to talk about where you can get a test of the sweet spice!
