Puppy Bowl’s Dracula visits KOIN News AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the stars of Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl visited the set of KOIN News AM Extra on Monday.
Meet Dracula!
Dracula, a rescued dog from One Tail at a Time Portland, was flown out to take the field alongside a pile of fellow rescue pups for this year’s event. Her adoptive mom, Stacy Westbrook, joined Jenny and Emily on the couch to talk about Dracula’s journey.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.