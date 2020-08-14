Quornucopia Kitchen, a vegan pop-up

KOIN News AM Extra

Ben Sussna with Quorn USA joined AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Let’s combine ghosts, a pop-up and vegans.

A company that specializes in meatless foods has opened a pop-up ghost kitchen in Portland. Ben Sussna, the head of marketing with Quorn USA, joined AM Extra to talk about the Quornucopia Kitchen — where it is, what’s on the menu and why they chose Portland.

Quorn USA

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss