Quornucopia Kitchen, a vegan pop-up

THE DALLES, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Short Film Festival is partnering with the Sunshine Mill Winery and Drive-Up theater to screen 120 independent films from filmmakers all over the world and Pacific Northwest.

“This is the first time that we are having the event at a drive-in theater.”" Oregon Short Film Festival director and Film Festival Circuit founder, Mikel Fair said. "There's going to be about three and a half hours of screenings per night, so it's back-to-back-to-back films. There's a lot of material to get in, but it's going to be a lot of fun."