Quornucopia Kitchen, a vegan pop-up

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Let’s combine ghosts, a pop-up and vegans.
A company that specializes in meatless foods has opened a pop-up ghost kitchen in Portland. Ben Sussna, the head of marketing with Quorn USA, joined AM Extra to talk about the Quornucopia Kitchen — where it is, what’s on the menu and why they chose Portland.
Quorn USA
