Race for ‘President of the Furry States’ underway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Wednesday, Jenny and Emily celebrated an election that is a lot less stressful than the one humans are preparing for…
The race to be the President of the Furry States is underway and that means your pet could become commander in chief…of pets.
Anne Hayes, Director of Development with the Oregon Friends of Shelter Animals, joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk more about the photo contest benefitting shelter animals.
