Rachel Skarsten of ‘Batwoman’ joins AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You may have seen Rachel Skarsten as Queen Elizabeth I in “Reign,” or as Dinah Lance in “Birds of Prey.” Now she’s playing Alice, the leader of the Wonderland Gang and Batwoman’s main antagonist in the new CW drama, “Batwoman.”

Rachel joined AM Extra to talk about the series and her role.

Watch “Batwoman” at 8 p.m. Sundays on Portland’s CW. Stream it on CWTV.com

