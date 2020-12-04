Radio Cab Foundation in need of donations to feed hungry families

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the 24th year, the Radio Cab Foundation will donate warm turkey Christmas dinners to families in need — but they are in serious need of donations.

COVID-19 has not allowed those who usually donate the ability or resources to do so. Last year, they fed nearly 800 families Christmas dinner in the Portland metro area. This year, they have enough money to feed 100 families.

Twenty dollars is all that is needed to feed a family of five. If you want to donate, head to the Radio Cab Foundation website and hit the donate button.