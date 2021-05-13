Raising money for search and rescue teams

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It was just a few days ago that 71-year-old Joseph Dean was rescued while hiking in the Columbia Gorge.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Dean became lost on Saturday while near Horsetail Falls. Thankfully, he was found safe by search and rescue crews on Monday morning in the same area.

Cases like these could end much worse if it weren’t for the help and hard work of those search and rescue crews. Many of those organizations are all-volunteer, with many members buying their own gear.

But with the busy season of summer quickly approaching, they could use some help raising money. Renee Tkach, project manager for Friends of the Columbia Gorge Land Trust, joined AM Extra on Thursday to tell us how we can help.