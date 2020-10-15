Ready for an earthquake? Take part in Great Shakeout

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the historic wildfires, protests and pandemic all happening this year, it’s easy to forget we’re in the middle of earthquake territory.

Thursday is The Great Shakeout, the annual earthquake preparedness drill.

Althea Rizzo, the geological hazards program coordinator for the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, joined AM Extra to talk about the drill, ways to prepare and how likely we are to experience an earthquake in the Cascadia Subduction Zone.