Ready to trick-or-treat? Here are pandemic safety tips

AM Extra

Dr. Steven Krager, Deputy Health Officer for Clark County, joined AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — How do you trick-or-treat during a pandemic? The CDC issued new suggestions on ways to safely celebrate.

Dr. Steven Krager, the Deputy Health Officer for Clark County, joined AM Extra with an update on the coronavirus in the county, how to trick-or-treat and what should be completely avoided.

CDC Holiday Celebration Guidelines

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss