‘Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign aims to raise breast cancer awareness

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The American Cancer Society has a new message to promote breast cancer awareness: Real men wear pink!

The “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign is part of a nationwide effort to get men in leadership roles to join the fight against breast cancer.

One of the campaigns fundraising candidates, Brent Jaffee–President of Multnomah Medical Clinic–joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk more about what the movement entails.