‘Real men wear pink’: Local men’s health clinic helps those in need

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s the season of giving, and a local men’s health clinic is doing its part to help people in need.
The Multnomah Medical Clinic in Happy Valley has been working for months to fundraise for the American Cancer Society’s “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign. The clinic’s president, Brent Jaffe, joined AM Extra to provide an update and highlight a new incentive to donate.
Click here to support the clinic’s efforts.
