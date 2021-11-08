Recipe: Rania Batayneh’s whole wheat caprese pasta salad

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pasta is always crowd-pleaser when it comes to home cooked meals — but sometimes you want something a little lighter!

Whole Wheat Caprese Pasta Salad

This is one of 75 recipes in Nutritionist Rania Batayneh’s book, ‘The One One One Diet’. Pasta is a really great option for a quick and easy lunch or dinner. This recipe for a Whole Wheat Caprese Pasta Salad is colorful, delicious, and full of flavor. Each ingredient complements the other. You can enjoy as is, or if you need more protein, this salad pairs nicely with grilled chicken on the side. White beans are a great option, keeping this dish perfect for vegetarians!

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb. of whole wheat fusilli pasta

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1⁄2 teaspoon sea salt

1⁄4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

12 ounces marinated fresh mozzarella cheese balls, sliced in half

1⁄3 cup thinly sliced fresh basil

DIRECTIONS:

Cook the pasta according to package direction. Drain and allow to cool to room temperature. Place in a large bowl. Combine pasta with the tomatoes, olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Gently add the cheese in. Toss well and refrigerate for 1 hour. Once ready to serve, mix in the basil and sprinkle some on top.

Serves 6

Follow Rania on Instagram for more meal and snack ideas.