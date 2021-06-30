Recipe: Summer Squash and Berry Salad

Nutritionist Rania Batayneh showed us how to make the perfect berry salad — and one with a little squash.

Check out the recipe below!

INGREDIENTS:

3 cups cooked quinoa

2 whole Summer Squash chopped

4 cups of baby spinach

¼ cup of Driscoll’s Raspberries

¼ cup of Driscoll’s Blueberries

¼ cup of Driscoll’s Blackberries

¼ cup of Driscoll’s Strawberries

½ cup of any store-bought vinaigrette. I tend to like a sweet option.

¼ cup of sauteed slivered almonds

INSTRUCTIONS:

Prepare quinoa according to package.

Spray a pan with avocado oil spray and sauté chopped summer squash until it is tender and the skin is lightly browned.

Allow to cool before mixing it with other ingredients.In a medium sized salad bowl, combine baby spinach with quinoa and toss.

Slowly mix in sautéed squash.

Add berries on top.

Dress the salad and toss.

Top with slivered almonds and serve.

Editor’s note: Rania Batayneh has a sponsorship with Driscoll’s; KOIN News AM Extra is not sponsored by the brand.