Recognizing caregivers during the pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Understandably, the pandemic has left most of us focused on the health concerns of ourselves and our closest loved ones.

But we want to call attention to the roughly 40 million unpaid family caregivers who are also likely feeling anxious during this confusing and uncertain time. Many caregivers routinely carry out difficult health care tasks without adequate training, and coronavirus is likely to exacerbate their stress.

The AARP‘s Bill Walsh has been tasked with heading the organization’s coronavirus response team. He joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk about what caregivers do and how you can help them during this stressful time.



