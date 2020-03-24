Live Now
Recognizing the emotional toll of the coronavirus outbreak

KOIN News AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For anyone already grieving a loss in their life, the added stress of the coronavirus pandemic definitely takes an emotional toll.

Brennan Wood is the Executive Director the Dougy Center in Southeast Portland.  She talked with AM Extra about how they are helping people work through their grief as the COVID-19 outbreak forces changes in the way we connect. 

You can find their new tip sheet on dealing with anxiety and stress while grieving at the Dougy Center site.

