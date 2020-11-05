Recounts, lawsuits, electoral votes: PSU prof has insights

AM Extra

PSU Political Science Senior Instructor Jack Miller joined AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are still many variables at play in the presidential election and how it all plays out before any result is certified remains to be seen.

PSU Political Science Senior Instructor Jack Miller joined AM Extra to explain what is happening, why it’s happening and what might happen in the future.

KOIN — Your Local Election Headquarters

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss