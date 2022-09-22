PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

The American Red Cross is hoping to increase compatible blood donations.

The nonprofit has launched Joined by Blood, a program aimed at improving the health outcomes of those with Sickle Cell disease through community-based partnerships.

AM Extra was joined by Marisa Wyckoff from the Red Cross Cascades region to discuss the new program.

