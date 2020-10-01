Red Cross on front lines of coronavirus battle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, medical professionals continue to learn more of how to deal with it. Now the American Red Cross donation centers are providing a new opportunity to help those battling COVID-19.
Dr. Erin Goodhue, the Executive Medical Director for the American Red Cross, joined AM Extra to give the latest details on antibody testing, why it’s important to prepare for a second wave of COVID infections and why it is important to donate blood.
American Red Cross — Oregon and SW Washington
Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.