Red Cross on front lines of coronavirus battle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, medical professionals continue to learn more of how to deal with it. Now the American Red Cross donation centers are providing a new opportunity to help those battling COVID-19.

Dr. Erin Goodhue, the Executive Medical Director for the American Red Cross, joined AM Extra to give the latest details on antibody testing, why it’s important to prepare for a second wave of COVID infections and why it is important to donate blood.

