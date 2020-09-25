Registered to vote? Oregon deadline is October 13

Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the general election date of November 3 creeps ever closer, so does the deadline to register. In Oregon the registration deadline is October 13.

Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall joined AM Extra with the details on how to register to vote, when ballots arrive, what the deadline to mail them is and the proper way to mail your ballot.

Oregon Online Voter Registration

